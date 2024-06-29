James is expected to opt out of his $51.4 million player option Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James intends to opt out of his player option to sign a new deal with the Lakers. Now that the team drafted his son, Bronny James, the expectation is that the 39-year-old returns on a new deal next season that would likely include a no-trade clause. The four-time NBA Champion averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting a career-high 41.0 percent from deep last season.