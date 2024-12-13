Harris put up shots after Friday's practice and is considered day-to-day with a strained left hamstring, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Harris has missed the club's last eight games due to the hamstring injury, though he seems to be nearing a return to game action. The veteran guard can be considered questionable at best for Sunday's matchup versus the Knicks until the team provides an update on his status. Harris has averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per game in 17 regular-season appearances.