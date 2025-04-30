Harris produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris had a tough postseason, appearing in five games with 1.4 points on 37.5 percent shooting. His regular season didn't go much better, however. He appeared in just 48 games, hitting 38.3 percent of his shots with 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.8 minutes. The Magic hold a $7.5 million team option on the veteran for 2025-26.