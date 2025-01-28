Banchero finished Monday's 125-119 double-overtime loss to the Heat with 17 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 44 minutes.

This wasn't Banchero's best showing, obviously, but it's a great sign that he was able to log a whopping 44 minutes. The Magic are off until Thursday's game against Portland, so he should get ample rest prior to that contest. In nine games since returning from his injury, Banchero has averaged 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers on 40.4 percent shooting from the field.