Carter racked up 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 loss to Denver.

Carter did it all for Orlando in Sunday's contest, leading all Magic players in scoring and rebounds to go along with team-high-tying marks in assists and steals in a double-double performance. Carter tied a season high in rebounds, a mark he last tallied Oct. 23. Carter has posted a double-double on four occasions, his first with at least five assists to go along with double-figure scoring and rebound totals.