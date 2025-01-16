Carter closed with 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-93 loss to Milwaukee.

It was the third double-double of the campaign for Carter, who moved back into the starting five Wednesday with Goga Bitadze (concussion) unavailable. The 2018 first-round pick was already seeing his production rise with Moritz Wagner (knee) done for the season, and Carter could get another boost in the short term while Bitadze is sidelined. Through eight games (two starts) in January, Carter is averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 threes in 24.8 minutes a contest.