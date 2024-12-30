Carter produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Nets.

Carter returned to the Magic starting lineup due to numerous injuries on the roster, and put forth a balanced effort Sunday while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Carter has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in seven contests this season. Look for Carter to continue to get extended playing time as Orlando aims to get healthy.