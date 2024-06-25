Buzelis attended a workout hosted by the Hawks on Sunday, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reports.

Buzelis has now worked out for every team in the top-six besides the Rockets. The 19-year-old played for the G League Ignite last season, and he averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists in 32.0 minutes across 26 appearances. The Hawks could possibly trade down from the No. 1 spot, and they have also had reported interest in Donovan Clingan. The Hawks could potentially land both Clingan and Buzelis by making a trade with the Spurs for the Nos. 4 and 8 picks, but that is only if the G League prospect falls to the No. 8 spot.