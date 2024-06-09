Doncic (knee/ankle/chest) is considered a game-time decision for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Sunday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Doncic was downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's Game 2, but NBA writer Marc Stein reported earlier in the day that the point guard was on track to play. However, coach Jason Kidd said during his pregame press conference that Doncic will go through warmups before the Mavericks determine his status for the matchup. If Doncic is cleared to play, it's possible Dallas monitors his playing time as the Mavericks attempt to even the series.