Doncic produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Slovenia's 96-68 loss to Greece on Saturday.

Doncic produced a decent game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, but Slovenia was eliminated from the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament with their second Group Phase loss. Through three games, the 25-year-old accumulated 83 points, 29 rebounds, 25 assists and three steals. Doncic shot 38.7 percent from the field, which was drastically brought down by his combined 8-for-30 from deep. The All-Star was a top MVP candidate last year, during which he averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 70 regular-season games. Doncic will now get a much-needed break from game action after a long NBA season that included a loss to the Celtics in the NBA Finals.