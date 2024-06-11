Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Sunday to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the postseason, dealing with a right knee sprain, left ankle soreness and now a thoracic contusion. However, that did not stop him from playing in Game 2, and he put up a triple-double with 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals across 42 minutes in the Mavericks' 105-98 loss. Doncic will likely receive the same injection ahead of Game 3, as the Mavericks look to win their first game of the series in Dallas on Wednesday.