Doncic posted 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 victory over the Spurs.

Even though a 16-point, six-rebound, six-assist line could be surprising for some players, that's a low-level effort for a player of Doncic's caliber. The 16-point effort was his second-lowest mark of the 2024-25 campaign, but considering that Doncic has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five outings, he should have the chance to bounce back when the Mavs take on the Thunder on Sunday. That promises to be a tougher matchup for Doncic due to the quality OKC has on the defensive end of the court.