Doncic amassed 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 42 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Doncic recorded his third triple-double across his last six playoff appearances. Still, the star guard was uncomfortable all game long, as he was seen arguing with officials and wasn't happy about a few calls against him. Despite the team's overall struggles and the fact the Mavericks are now 0-2 in the series, Doncic remains a dominant player in all fantasy formats. While he's likely to land on the injury report before Game 3 on Wednesday, it seems unlikely that he'll miss a game, especially with the Mavericks trailing in the series.