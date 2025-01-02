Grimes ended Wednesday's 110-99 loss to Houston with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (illness) returning to the court, Grimes retreated to the bench Wednesday. The 24-year-old still received 30 minutes off the bench, and he provided an offensive boost from the second unit with a team-high mark in scoring. Grimes has delivered a spark for the Mavericks through the early part of the season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks across 28.8 minutes per contest.