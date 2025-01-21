The Nets downgraded Simmons (illness) from probable to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Brooklyn is also listing fellow point guard D'Angelo Russell as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to left hamstring tightness injury management. The Nets will play the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Suns, and the team may be keen on having at least one of Simmons or Russell available for that game. Even if Simmons ultimately gets the green light to play ahead of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, he would likely then sit out Wednesday's contest.