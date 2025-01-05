Russell (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell was forced to leave during Saturday's 123-94 loss to the 76ers due to a right shin contusion, finishing with five points, four assists, one rebound and two steals over 14 minutes. The Nets will already be without a number of key players Monday including Cam Thomas (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Cameron Johnson (ankle), and Russell's absence would mean more playing time for Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman and Ziaire Williams.