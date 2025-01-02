Lewis exited with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Raptors with an apparent left knee injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Making his Nets debut, Lewis checked into the contest with 3:52 remaining in the game and knocked down a three-pointer, but he went down with what looked to be a serious injury just one minute into his appearance. According to Slater, Lewis had to be carried off the court and was unable to put weight on his left leg. The second-year forward appears highly likely to miss Thursday's game in Milwaukee, and he could be headed for an extended absence.