Lewis supplied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Raptors.

Lewis was back on the bench Sunday due to Ziaire Williams' return to the starting lineup, providing a lift on the second unit while recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks and finishing second among Nets players in scoring. Lewis reached double figures in scoring for the fourth time this season, recording his second-highest point total in Sunday's defeat. He also set a new season high in blocks in what was his fifth outing with at least one rejection.