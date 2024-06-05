Topic is dealing with a partially torn ACL ahead of the June 26 first round of the NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

The projected lottery pick suffered a knee injury in January, causing him to miss four months. After returning and playing three games, he reinjured the same knee. Topic underwent imaging recently at the NBA draft combine in Italy, and he'll travel to the U.S. soon to be evaluated by NBA team doctors. Plans for surgery are expected to be made shortly after. Topic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, doesn't expect the injury to significantly impact the 6-foot-7 playmaker's stock because of his age and relatively positive initial feedback from U.S. doctors who looked at his MRIs.