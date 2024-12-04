Gordon accumulated 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Warriors.

Gordon returned to the starting lineup in this matchup and made his presence felt right away, finishing just one rebound away from a double-double and allowing Nikola Jokic to play with even more freedom in the frontcourt. Gordon, who missed 10 games between Nov. 6 and Nov. 27, should remain in a starting role going forward due to the rapport he has with Jokic in the frontcourt. Given that he cleared the 30-minute threshold in Tuesday's win, he's not likely to have any sort of minutes restriction going forward.