Murray supplied 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 130-129 victory over Sacramento.

Murray has been dealing with hamstring inflammation in recent days, but the star floor general doesn't seem bothered by the issue once he hits the hardwood if we look at his recent outings. He's reached the 20-point mark in his two outings following a two-game absence in early December, and Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of the month. He seems to be trending in the right direction following a couple of subpar performances in both October and November.