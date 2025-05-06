Murray produced 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray got off to a hot start in the first quarter with 12 points before eventually cooling off. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon did most of the heavy lifting down the stretch, combining to score 64 points. Through eight postseason games, Murray is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 42.4 minutes.