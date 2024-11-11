Murray logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance in this one, but he continues to post solid numbers since returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion earlier this month. Murray should remain Denver's No. 2 option on offense behind Nikola Jokic and will have every chance in the world to get things going following a less-than-ideal start to the season.