Watson finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Wizards.

Watson stepped into Denver's starting lineup for the injured Aaron Gordon (calf) on Saturday, but he played a muted role on offense while Nikola Jokic went off for a career-high 56 points. In 12 games as a starter this season, Watson is averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per contest. If Gordon is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt with Atlanta, Watson would be worth streaming for defensive stats in fantasy leagues with a likely uptick in playing time in this case.