Toppin finished Friday's 132-123 victory over the Bulls with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 21 minutes.

After an indifferent start to the season, Toppin has found some form of late, averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 20.5 minutes per game over the past week. While the production has been above average, his playing time is actually in line with his season average, meaning this could simply be a case of Toppin going through a purple patch offensively.