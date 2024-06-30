Toppin agreed Sunday with the Pacers on a four-year, $60 million contracts, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After coming over in a trade from the Knicks last summer, Toppin proved to be a valuable contributor for Indiana as the club's top reserve big man. He appeared in all 82 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest. Indiana will bring back frontcourt starters Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in 2024-25, so Toppin's role is unlikely to change dramatically despite receiving more of a long-term financial commitment.