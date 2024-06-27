Missi was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

With Jonas Valanciunas a pending free agent, adding a center was toward the top of the Pelicans' wish list this offseason. They'll fill that hole with Missi, who's a very intriguing prospect at 20 years of age. He's 6-foot-11 with a long wingspan, a good mover and a true rim runner. Missi's a high quality rim protector -- putting up 1.5 blocks per game over 23.0 minutes without fouling out once in 34 games -- and a strong offensive rebounder. If Valanciunas walks, Missi could have a role in the Pelicans' frontcourt as a rookie.