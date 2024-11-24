Missi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Indiana.

Missi is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive matchup due to left shoulder soreness. The rookie has carved out a significant role through 16 regular-season appearances, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the field across 25.2 minutes per game. Daniel Theis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates for an increased role if Missi remains sidelined.