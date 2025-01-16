Missi recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 win over the Mavericks.

Missi saw a slight increase in playing time, thanks largely to the fact that Zion Williamson was resting on the second night of a back-to-back set. Despite continuing to start for the Pelicans, Missi's production has declined of late, averaging just 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game over the past two weeks. The eventual return of Brandon Ingram from an ankle injury could also impact Missi, making him a tough player to project moving forward.