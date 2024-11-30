Missi finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Missi recorded his second double-double in the past three games, adding multiple blocks for the third straight game. It's been a varied season for the rookie center, although much better of late. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals and blocks in 26.8 minutes per game. Although his productivity could take a hit when the Pelicans are fully healthy, Missi should continue to play as their primary center option moving forward.