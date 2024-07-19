Missi went 5-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-2 at the line Thursday, on his way to 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one turnover across 30 minutes in an exhibition loss to Memphis.

Missi hadn't been terribly impressive through his first three outings in Las Vegas, but he showed some promise Thursday with his instincts as a rim-defender and some nice footwork in the post. He's an impressive athlete, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of role he can earn in New Orleans his rookie season.