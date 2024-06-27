Jenkins agreed to a two-way deal with the Pistons on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jenkins registered averages of 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.6 steals per game on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 85.1 percent at the line during his senior season with the Red Storm. We wouldn't expect him to get much run early in the season, but if Detroit devolves into a dumpster fire again, there could be some opportunity for Jenkins to find meaningful minutes.