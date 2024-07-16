Jenkins finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 87-73 Summer League win over the Rockets.

Jenkins paced Detroit in scoring by knocking down half of his tries from the field and scoring 18 of his 26 points from beyond the arc. The St. John's product figures to split time between the Pistons and the club's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, though there may be opportunities later in the season for him to earn regular minutes depending on how the season unfolds for Detroit.