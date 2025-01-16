Mitchell logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes of action during the 110-97 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

With Immanuel Quickley (groin) missing his second straight game, Mitchell got another opportunity to start. Unlike Monday's win over the Warriors in which he failed to score, Mitchell took full advantage of the expanded role Wednesday, putting up his highest points total since mid-December. Quickley remains day-to-day, but Mitchell's productivity is hard to trust even if he stays in the first unit, since RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes soak up most of the offensive volume. His next chance to start comes Friday against the Bucks.