Dick contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Nets.

After a one-game absence, Dick wasted no time getting back to his impressive play. He's scored in double digits in seven of his past eight games (17.5 PPG) and has recorded at least one steal in six straight (1.8 STL). Dick's offensive versatility as a shooter, cutter and passer was on display Wednesday. His usage could take a step back once everyone on the Raptors is healthy, but he's living up to his reputation as a lottery selection in 2023.