Olynyk (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk will make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Saturday after being sidelined due to a back strain he suffered in mid-October. Olynyk was traded by the Jazz to the Raptors during the 2023-24 campaign, and across 28 games (including 19 starts) for Toronto, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 26.4 minutes per game. Olynyk is unlikely to see much playing time Saturday, but he gives the Raptors another big man option off the bench behind starting center Jakob Poeltl.