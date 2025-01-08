Thompson notched 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 victory over the Wizards.

Thompson recorded his ninth double-double of the season while stuffing the stat sheet in a dominant outing. The second-year swingman also racked up three steals, and he has recorded multiple steals in eight outings thus far. With Jabari Smith (hand) sidelined, Thompson has started in each of the club's last two outings after serving a two-game suspension, during which he has amassed 43 points, 31 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 82 total minutes.