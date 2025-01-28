Eason recorded six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Boston.

Eason had a couple strong showings when he returned from his injury Jan. 16, but he's gone cold since. Over his past four games, Eason is shooting 33.3 percent from the field with averages of 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. The workloads have been less than ideal, as well, as he saw 23.2 minutes per game in that stretch.