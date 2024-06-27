The Pacers selected Nunez with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but subsequently traded him to the Spurs for No. 35 pick, Johnny Furphy, and cash considerations, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Nunez is from Madrid, Spain, and played for Ratiopharm Ulm of the German basketball Bundesliga in 2023-24. Across 54 appearances in all competitions, Nunez averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. At 6-foot-4, the 20-year-old point guard has shown potential but is expected to be a draft-and-stash candidate for San Antonio.