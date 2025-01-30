Wembanyama logged 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.

Wembanyama's team-high 12 rebounds helped him record his sixth straight double-double Wednesday. The 20-year-old phenom has recorded at least one block in all 39 of his appearances this season while tallying at least three swats in 29 of those outings. Wembanya has also increased his three-point percentage from 32.5 percent as a rookie to 35.5 percent in 2024-25.