Wembanyama finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Wembanyama established a new career-high mark in rebounds in this game, and even though the Spurs came up short in the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Nuggets, the Frenchman produced another impressive stat line. He's now recorded at least 20 points in four games in a row while also notching multiple blocks in each of his last 12 contests. His two-impact and tendency to stuff the stat sheet has established him as one of the best fantasy players regardless of the league format this season.