Morris and the Suns agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal worth $2.8 million Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The Suns need cheap backups behind their expensive core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, and Morris is known around the league as a fairly reliable option at the backup guard spot. The 29-year-old spent the end of last year in Minnesota after being traded by the Pistons on Feb. 7. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 27 regular-season games for the Timberwolves.