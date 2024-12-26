Morris notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Morris made the most of his 18 minutes off the bench in this Christmas win and reached double-digit scoring figures for the fourth time this season. That said, he rarely logs more than 20 minutes and isn't very efficient as a shooter, so one strong showing isn't going to dramatically improve his fantasy prospects -- even if the Suns are depleted in their backcourt due to the absence of Devin Booker (groin). Expect Morris to maintain a low-end fantasy upside as long as he remains in this bench role.