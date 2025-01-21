Richards finished Monday's 118-92 loss to Cleveland with four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes.

After erupting in his debut against the Pistons on Saturday with 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes, Richards was inserted into the starting lineup for Monday. He wasn't able to reciprocate his success, however, as Cleveland's frontcourt got the best of him. Despite this dud, Richards is likely to remain with the starters for the foreseeable future.