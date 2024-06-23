The Nuggets declined Cancar's team option for the 2024-25 season Sunday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Cancar will become a free agent after Denver declined his team option. The 27-year-old missed all of last season after undergoing knee surgery, and teams will likely have concerns about his injury history. However, Durando relays that there is mutual interest in the Nuggets bringing Cancar back on a minimum contract, which would be mutually beneficial. Across four years with Denver, the forward averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 9.1 minutes per game.