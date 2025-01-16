Payton (calf) tallied seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Golden State was without Draymond Green (illness/back), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Kyle Anderson (hamstring) on Wednesday, but the return of Payton from a 10-game absence due to a calf strain helped restore some depth to the rotation. Payton is a versatile defensive piece for Golden State who should continue to hold down a spot on the second unit, but his minutes are likely to take a hit once the Warriors get healthier. Podziemski and Kuminga appear to be further away from returns, but Golden State could get both Green and/or Anderson back for its next game Saturday versus the Wizards.