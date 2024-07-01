Valanciunas agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Wizards on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Valanciunas played at least 74 regular-season games in each of his three seasons with the Pelicans, but his role declined in 2023-24 while New Orleans enjoyed better health from frontcourt mate Zion Williamson. Though he appeared in all 82 games, Valanciunas' averages of 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game all represented notable downturns from the season before. The 32-year-old should have a chance to bounce back as a veteran presence for the Wizards, who just selected Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.