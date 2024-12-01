Valanciunas closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Milwaukee.

Valanciunas earned his first start since Nov. 8, when he recorded 16 points in a loss to the Grizzlies, in an effort to counter the Bucks' frontcourt physicality of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Even though the Wizards suffered another loss, Valanciunas had a decent showing, and the veteran continues to remain valuable in fantasy even if he's not starting. Valanciunas has scored at least 15 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's registered double-digit points in 12 of his 18 contests.