Aiyuk officially requested a trade from the 49ers on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Aiyuk's trade requests follows a tumultuous offseason, and though his recent meeting with the team was reported to have gone well, the star wideout is now looking to force San Francisco's hand with training camp just around the corner. It now seems realistic that Aiyuk, who is currently positioned to play out the 2024 season on a $14.12 million salary under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, could hold out of training camp if no trade comes quickly to fruition. The 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall in the first round of April's draft, giving the team a pivot option behind top wideout Deebo Samuel should Aiyuk move on, and also brought back Jauan Jennings on a two-year deal.