Winters finished the 2024 season with 44 tackles (26 solo) and four pass breakups across 15 games.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Winters didn't make a single start as a rookie but played an elevated role on defense in 2024, starting 10 of the 15 games in which he appeared. Winters essentially played an every-down role over the final two weeks, perhaps giving the coaching staff a look at if he can fill that spot over the course of the season should the 49ers be unable to re-sign Dre Greenlaw in free agency.